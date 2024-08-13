Hundreds able to return home after fleeing wildfire along California-Nevada line near Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Hundreds of people have been allowed to return home after being forced to flee a wildfire west of Reno that also shut down Interstate 80 along the California-Nevada line. About 170 firefighters worked to secure the perimeter and snuff out hot spots near Verdi on Tuesday. The fire broke out Sunday evening and burned through about one square mile of brush and timber. As many as 27,000 Nevada Energy customers didn’t have power at one point Sunday night. But by Tuesday it had been restored to all but about a dozen. No one was seriously injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

