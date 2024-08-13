Indiana attorney general drops suit over privacy of Ohio girl who traveled for abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s attorney general has dropped a lawsuit accusing the state’s largest hospital system of violating patient privacy laws when a doctor told a newspaper that a 10-year-old Ohio girl had traveled to Indiana for an abortion. The Indianapolis Star reported Monday that a federal judge approved Attorney General Todd Rokita’s request. Rokita said Indiana University Health and IU Healthcare Associates began doing what his suit sought to achieve in terms of ensuring patient privacy. A hospital statement says the hospital has always complied with state and federal privacy regulations, and says Rokita’s lawsuit wasted taxpayer money. The case became a flashpoint in the abortion debate days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

