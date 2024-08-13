Prosecutors seek detention for Pentagon employee charged with mishandling classified documents

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a Defense Department civilian employee who is a U.S.-Turkish dual citizen can remain free on home detention while he awaits trial on accusations he mishandled classified documents. Fifty-year-old Gokhan Gun of Falls Church was arrested Friday outside his home. Prosecutors had asked at a detention hearing Tuesday that Gun remain jailed while awaiting trial. An FBI affidavit said that when he was arrested, Gun was carrying papers including a document marked Top Secret. Gun told authorities he was going to Mexico on a fishing trip. Prosecutors said they may bring additional charges. Prosecutors also said they will appeal the judge’s ruling allowing Gun to be free pending trial

