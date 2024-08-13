Skip to Content
Steward Health Care reaches deal to sell its nationwide physicians network

BOSTON (AP) — Steward Health Care said it has reached an agreement to sell its nationwide physicians network to a private equity firm. The deal comes as Steward is scheduled to go before a bankruptcy court judge Friday on its plan to sell six hospitals in Massachusetts. The Dallas-based company announced its bankruptcy May 6. In a statement Monday, Steward said it has entered into a “definitive agreement” to sell its Stewardship Health business —  which includes about 5,000 physicians in Massachusetts and nine other states treating about 400,000 patients — to Rural Healthcare Group, an affiliate of Kinderhook Industries LLC, a private equity firm.

