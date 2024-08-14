Alabama Supreme Court authorizes third nitrogen gas execution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has authorized the execution of a third person by nitrogen gas. The Alabama Supreme Court granted on Wednesday the state attorney general’s request to authorize the execution of Carey Dale Grayson. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will set Grayson’s execution date. It will likely be sometime this fall. Grayson was convicted in the 1994 killing of Vickie Deblieux in Jefferson County. In January, Alabama put Kenneth Smith to death in the nation’s first nitrogen gas execution. A second execution using nitrogen gas is set for Sept. 26 for Alan Eugene Miller. Grayson has an ongoing lawsuit seeking to block the state from using the protocol.

