Germany reportedly issues 1st arrest warrant related to 2022 Nord Stream pipeline blasts

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have issued a first arrest warrant in their investigation into the undersea explosions in 2022 that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines between Russia and Germany, according to a media report. German authorities refused to comment. A German public broadcaster and two newspapers said in a joint report Wednesday that federal prosecutors obtained an arrest warrant in June against a Ukrainian man believed to have resided until recently in Poland. The federal prosecutor’s office said it doesn’t comment on media reports or on arrest warrants. Explosions on Sept, 26, 2022, damaged the pipelines, which were built to carry Russian natural gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

