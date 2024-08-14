Hidden report reveals how workers got sick while cleaning up Ohio derailment site
Associated Press
The creeks around East Palestine, Ohio, were so badly contaminated by last year’s disastrous Norfolk Southern derailment that some workers became sick during the cleanup. The illnesses are described in a report obtained by The Associated Press from one of the environmental contractors. CTEH says in the report that headaches and nausea were reported while using high-pressure air knives to shoot compressed air into the ground and release chemicals from the sediment and water. Their symptoms were consistent with what some CDC workers going door-to-door in East Palestine reported last March.