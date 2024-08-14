Texas woman recovering after dramatic rescue from submerged vehicle

WEST ORANGE, Texas (AP) — Newly available video shows police in southeast Texas making a dramatic water rescue of a woman whose vehicle was almost completely submerged in a pond. Jonquetta Winbush is now recovering after driving off the road while suffering a seizure. West Orange, Texas, Assistant Police Chief Jessie Romero says Winbush’s two children managed to get out of the car. Winbush then passed out and put her foot on the gas pedal, plunging her vehicle into the water. Her son flagged down a nearby officer, who joined two construction workers to pull the woman from the car. After three weeks in ICU, Romero says Winbush is expected to make a complete recovery.

