Artists who object to Trump using their songs from Celine Dion and Isaac Hayes’ estate: How it works

NEW YORK (AP) — Pop powerhouses, American classics, British artists and estates of deceased legends — many musicians have objected to former president Donald Trump using their songs at campaign events. On Saturday, Celine Dion’s social media platforms posted a statement rebuking the use of her music at a Trump rally. She joins a long list of performers who’ve objected to Trump using their songs. Ahead of the 2020 election, that included Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna and Neil Young. Performing rights organizations that represent most recognizable recorded music require political campaigns to obtain licenses that allow them to use large troves of songs from their vast catalogs. Artists can object, but sometimes, their objections are ignored.

