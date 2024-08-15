Bob Menendez to be replaced by New Jersey governor’s former top aide, AP source says

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy will name his former chief of staff George Helmy to serve as interim senator when Bob Menendez resigns later this month after his conviction on federal bribery charges. A person familiar with the decision spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision was not yet public. Helmy served as Murphy’s top aide from 2019 to 2023 and is now an executive at a large health care provider in the state. He was formerly an aide to Sen. Cory Booker. His appointment means Murphy passed over Rep. Andy Kim. Kim is the Democratic nominee for the seat on the November ballot, facing off against Republican Curtis Bashaw.

