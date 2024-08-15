Families of hostages in Gaza hope cease-fire talks will end their nightmare

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Some families of hostages held in Gaza believe the latest round of cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas could be the last best chance to set their loved ones free after more than 300 days of captivity. The families have struggled tirelessly to secure the release of their relatives, who were snatched on Oct. 7 during Hamas’ cross-border attack. Their hope that the latest talks could end their nightmare is tinged by 10 months of disappointment — and the growing fear of a wider Mideast war, as Israel faces rising tensions with Iran and Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group based in Lebanon.

