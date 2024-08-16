A woman who left a newborn in a box on the side of the road won’t be charged

ELK RIVER, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say they won’t charge a woman who left her newborn in a box on the side of a Minnesota road 35 years ago. On Thursday, the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office announced the decision by County Attorney Kathleen Heaney, who said the statute of limitations had run out. The case was unsolved for decades until investigators took another look last year with help from state and federal authorities. They identified the mother, now 56, through a DNA match. She said she had kept her pregnancy and the birth from her family, and that the child was not born alive.

