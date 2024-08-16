Bird flu restrictions cause heartache for 4-H kids unable to show off livestock at fairs across US

EVART, Mich. (AP) — States across the country have implemented strict restrictions around livestock after an outbreak of avian influenza, commonly referred to as “bird flu.” The outbreak has spread to millions of poultry and nearly 200 dairy herds across 13 U.S. states since March. More than a dozen farmworkers have been infected this year, with all experiencing relatively mild symptoms. Michigan has been especially hard-hit by the virus, which led the state to order curbs on livestock exhibitions ahead of fair season. Some young people who have spent significant money and time over the past year preparing their dairy cows for competition have been unable to show them.

