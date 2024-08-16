Election officials keep Green Party presidential candidate on Wisconsin ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin election officials have decided to allow the Green Party’s presidential candidate to remain on the battleground state’s ballot. A Democratic National Committee employee filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Wednesday seeking to keep Jill Stein off the ballot. Her appearance on the ballot could make a difference in the state, where four of the past six presidential elections have been decided by between 5,700and about 23,000 votes. The DNC employee argued in the complaint that the Green Party can’t nominate presidential electors in Wisconsin. The commission’s attorney said Friday that she had dismissed the complaint because it names the commissioners as respondents and they can’t ethically decide a matter brought against them.

