Irish police investigate potential terrorism motive in attack on army chaplain

LONDON (AP) — Irish police say they are investigating a potential terrorism motive in an attack on a chaplain at an army barracks in County Galway. Police said Friday the army chaplain was approached by a young person outside Renmore Barracks in western Ireland and was stabbed a number of times Thursday morning. The Catholic priest, who is in his 50s, was rushed to a hospital and treated for injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. The Defense Forces said shots were fired by on-duty personnel after the chaplain was attacked, and a male teenager was quickly detained at the scene. The suspect was being questioned in detention at a police station.

