New Jersey governor’s former chief of staff to replace Menendez, but only until November election

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has tapped his former chief of staff to serve temporarily as a U.S. senator to replace convicted Sen. Bob Menendez. Murphy announced George Helmy’s appointment on Friday. Helmy’s term will end when a permanent replacement is elected in November. Democratic Rep. Andy Kim and Republican hotelier Curtis Bashaw are competing in the race. Murphy says he will appoint the victor to the Senate ahead of the start of the new Congress next year. Murphy said he spoke to both Kim and Bashaw about his plans, and Helmy committed to resigning once the election results are certified.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.