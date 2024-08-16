What to stream: Sabrina Carpenter gets cheeky, ‘Furiosa’ fights and Adam Sandler yucks it up

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include albums from Lainey Wilson and Sabrina Carpenter, George Miller’s “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” hits Max, and Adam Sandler offers his first comedy special since 2018. “Reasonable Doubt” debuts its second season on Thursday on Hulu and the acclaimed series “Pachinko” returns to Apple TV+ for its eight-episode second season. John Woo revisits one of his own classic films in “The Killer,” a remake of his 1989 Hong Kong-set action movie, while a new documentary series on Netflix follows the origin story of the new global girl group KATSEYE.

