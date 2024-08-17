6-year-old girl killed in dance class in northwest England is mourned at private funeral

LONDON (AP) — The youngest of three girls killed when a teen went on a stabbing rampage at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class has been mourned in a private funeral. Bebe King, 6, was the second of the girls laid to rest from the July 29 killings in Southport that sparked more than a week of nationwide rioting after misinformation spread by far-right groups incorrectly identified the suspect as a Muslim asylum seeker. King’s family issued a statement a week ago, calling her a spirited girl “full of joy, light, and love.” The family limited the service to invitees who knew her best.

