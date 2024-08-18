At least 23 injured when fire breaks out on a Ferris wheel in eastern Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Two gondolas on a Ferris wheel caught fire at a music festival near Leipzig in eastern Germany, injuring at least 23 people. News agency dpa reported Sunday that the fire started on one gondola and then spread to a second one on Saturday night. Four people suffered burn injuries and one suffered injuries from a fall. The others, including first responders and at least four police officers, were examined in the hospital for possible smoke inhalation. The accident took place at the Highfield Festival at Stoermthaler Lake near Leipzig. On Sunday morning, police were still investigating what caused the fire. They were not able to provide any concrete information about the condition of those injured or the exact number of casualties.

