Tiny Kuwait, in grip of desert summer heat, announces power cuts after fuel disruption

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tiny, oil-rich Kuwait has instituted rolling blackouts in several residential neighborhoods despite high summertime temperatures in the desert emirate. The state-run KUNA news agency blamed “a fuel supply disruption” for the blackouts Sunday, which shut down desalination plants and some power stations. The high temperature for Kuwait on Sunday was estimated at 43 degrees Celsius (109 Fahrenheit). Weather forecasters warned it could feel like 53 degrees Celsius (127 Fahrenheit), with poor air quality as well.

