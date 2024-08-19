1 Palestinian killed and 2 wounded in a shooting on a street in Istanbul

ISTANBUL (AP) — Authorities say one Palestinian was shot to death and two were wounded as they sat in a car on an Istanbul street. Police are conducting a “large-scale investigation,” and authorities say the killer dropped a handgun fitted with a silencer at the scene after the shooting late Sunday. A local news agency said the man sitting in the driver’s seat of the car was killed and his friend was seriously wounded. The governor’s office said the dead man’s bodyguard was injured in the foot. The assailant or assailants wore masks.

