3 are injured at a shooting outside a Kentucky courthouse; the suspect remains at large, police say

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say three people were injured during a shooting in the parking lot outside a courthouse Monday morning in Kentucky. They say the suspect remains at large. Police did not immediately release the condition of the three victims. The shooting occurred outside the Hardin County Courthouse in Elizabethtown. The courthouse is about 45 miles south of Louisville. The city’s police department released the details in a social media post. Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect. The suspect is believed to have left the area. Police say all area schools were placed on “soft lockdown.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.