Alaska’s top 4 open primary to set stage for a ranked vote in key US House race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s primary election will set the stage for what’s expected to be a hotly contested race that could help decide control of the U.S. House. Democratic U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola faces 11 challengers in Tuesday’s primary, including Republicans Nick Begich and Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom. Dahlstrom is endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Under Alaska’s open primary system, the top four vote-getters advance to November’s ranked choice general election. Peltola, Begich and Dahlstrom are the only candidates to have reported raising any money.

