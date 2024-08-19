Fall means a return to routines and nightly dinner stress. Caroline Chambers is here to help
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Many cookbooks are organized by ingredient — like pasta, chicken and veggies. Or by dish — mains, sides and desserts. But not the latest offering by Caroline Chambers. Her book is grouped by how long it takes to cook each recipe. “What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking” has sections for meals ready in 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 45 minutes and an hour. There are shortcut tips, slow cooker instructions, ingredient swaps and ways to bulk each dish up. The cookbook piggybacks off Chambers’ popular Substack newsletter. And it comes out just as summer melts into fall, schools restart and the dreaded 9-to-5s return.