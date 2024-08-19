US starts citizenship program for migrant spouses, but some are left out

MIAMI (AP) — Registration has begun under President Joe Biden’s offer of a path to citizenship to spouses of U.S. citizens without having to first leave the country. It is one of the biggest moves to ease entry for immigrants in years, An estimated 500,000 spouses could benefit. But some are feeling left out. To be eligible, spouses must have lived in the United States continuously for 10 years as of June 17, 2024, and been married by then. That excludes those who followed instructions to leave the country voluntarily for up to 10 years to gain the right to reenter.

