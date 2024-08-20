Nevada Supreme Court declines to wade into flap over certification of election results, for now

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Supreme Court is declining to wade into an election controversy despite pleas from the key swing state’s top election official and attorney general. They had asked the justices to declare that counties have no legal authority to refuse to certify election results. The Washoe County Commission’s original 3-2 vote against certification was nullified when it re-voted the next week to certify the results. The court said Tuesday that the revote made the matter moot. However, the court did make clear that it could issue such a declaration about the responsibility of counties to certify results if the issue arises again.

