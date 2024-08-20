Taiwan conducts live-fire missile drills as China ramps up military threats

JIUPENG, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s military has conducted live-fire drills, launching several surface-to-air missiles in response to growing military pressure from China. The exercises Tuesday took place at the Jiupeng Military Base in a remote area in southern Taiwan. China claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary and has ramped up its military threat in recent years. The U.S. is bound by its own laws to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself and considers all threats to the island as a matter of great concern.

