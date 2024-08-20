Voter Guide: Kamala Harris (D)
- Party:
- Democratic
- Occupation:
- 49th U.S. Vice President and 2024 Democratic Presidential Candidate
- Relevant Experience:
- Vice President, United States of America, 2021-present
- Senator, State of California, 2017-2021
- Elected Attorney General of California in 2010
- Elected District Attorney of San Francisco in 2004
- Personal Information:
- Born: October 20, 1964 - Oakland, CA
- Age: 59
- Husband: Doug Emhoff, stepmom to Emhoff's two children, Cole and Ella, from his first marriage.
- Resides in Washington, D.C.
- Website: kamalaharris.com