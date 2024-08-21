Gilma becomes 2nd hurricane of eastern Pacific season and is forecast to strengthen away from land

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gilma is the second hurricane of this year’s eastern Pacific Ocean season and was forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane by the end of the week as it remains away from land. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Wednesday that the Category 1 storm was located about 965 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Gilma had strengthened to tropical storm status on Sunday. The storm was moving west and forecasters say it could become a Category 3 hurricane in the coming days.

