Hacker tried to dodge child support by breaking into registry to fake his death, prosecutors say

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Kentucky man went to great lengths to avoid paying his child support obligations. They say 39-year-old Jesse Kipf hacked into state registries to create a fake death certificate. Kipf was sentenced Monday to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to aggravated identity theft and computer fraud. Prosecutors says Kipf’s scheme began in January 2023 when he accessed Hawaii’s death registry system by using the username and password of a doctor living in another state. He completed a worksheet for a death certificate. Prosecutors say Kipf admitted to trying to avoid child support obligations.

