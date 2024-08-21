NYC parks worker charged with murder as a hate crime in killing of migrant
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City prosecutors say a parks worker accused of fatally shooting a man at a migrant encampment in Brooklyn has been indicted on charges including murder as a hate crime. Authorities alleged Wednesday that Elijah Mitchell was upset that migrants were living in Steuben Playground and shot 30-year-old Arturo Jose Rodriguez Marcano, a migrant from Venezuela who was living in the park. Authorities say Mitchell was a temporary worker assigned to clean the park and got into an argument with Rodriguez Marcano three days before the shooting. Mitchell pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday. His lawyer didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.