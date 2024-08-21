Shein sues Temu over copyright infringements as the legal feud between the two companies heats up

Online fast-fashion giant Shein is suing its competitor Temu once again, accusing the China-founded shopping platform of stealing its designs, product images and engaging in other types of fraud. The complaint was filed in a Washington federal court this week. It alleges that Temu, which has grown in popularity in the U.S. for its low-cost products, has been subsidizing those products by encouraging its sellers to offer counterfeited items, stolen designs and sub-standard products. The allegations come as Shein itself is facing lawsuits from other brands and designers for intellectual property infringements. A spokesperson for Temu accused Shein of fabricating the accusations against the company.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.