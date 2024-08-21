Target’s focus on lower prices in the grocery aisle start to pay off as comparable store sales rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Target’s moves to ramp up deals on thousands of grocery items and offer more trendy but affordable fashion helped drive shoppers to its stores and online in the second quarter. That resulted in the retailer posting its first quarterly comparable sales increase in a year. Comparable sales are those from stores or digital channels operating at least 12 months. Target said Wednesday that its comparable sales rose 2% in the three-month period that ended August 3. Target’s sales and profits beat Wall Street expectations.

