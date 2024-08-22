Andrew Tate placed under house arrest as new human trafficking allegations emerge involving minors

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A court in Romania’s capital has placed the divisive internet influencer Andrew Tate under house arrest for 30 days. Prosecutors are investigating in a sprawling new case that involves allegations of human trafficking of minors and sex with a minor. The Bucharest Tribunal’s decision comes a day after prosecutors detained six people including Tate, 37, and his brother Tristan Tate, 36. Masked police raided four homes in Bucharest and nearby Ilfov county. Prosecutors had asked the court to remand the brothers in custody for 30 days. Tristan has been placed under judicial control, which typically involves geographical restrictions and reporting periodically to the police.

