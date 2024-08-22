Despite smaller crowds, activists at Democrats’ convention call Chicago anti-war protests a success

CHICAGO (AP) — As far as Chicago’s storied protests go, the numbers outside the Democratic National Convention were unremarkable. But organizers say they did something leaders inside didn’t: Make the war in Gaza part of the agenda. The stakes were high for the nation’s third-largest city. Despite hosting more political conventions than any other American city, comparisons to the infamous 1968 convention when police clashed with protesters were hard to shake. And one unsanctioned protest that resulted in dozens of arrests and tense police standoffs didn’t help. But both organizers and police say they were successful in helping broadcast different narratives about Chicago.

