Disney names Gorman to chair its succession planning committee
AP Business News
The Walt Disney Co. has tapped James Gorman to lead its succession planning committee as the entertainment company continues to work toward finding someone to take over the helm from Bob Iger. Gorman, who joined Disney’s board earlier this year, has previous succession planning experience, as he oversaw the process at Morgan Stanley. Gorman currently serves as Morgan Stanley’s executive chairman after several years as its chairman and CEO.