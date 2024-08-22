Europe offers clues for solving America’s maternal mortality crisis

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. has one of the worst maternal mortality rates of any wealthy nation. Experts say European countries that have far lower rates of maternal deaths can provide lessons for the U.S. Research shows the vast majority of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable. Public health experts blame the United States’ high rates on things like inequities in getting needed health care, systemic racism and a rise in chronic conditions among women of childbearing age. A nonprofit in Florida started by a British immigrant and midwife uses practices she learned in Europe. It’s part of a patchwork of solutions aiming to curb deaths from pregnancy and childbirth.

