FS1 announces 2 new morning shows following departure of Skip Bayless on ‘Undisputed’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A pair of shows will take over the weekday morning timeslot on FS1 formerly occupied by Skip Bayless of “Undisputed.” Most of the time slot will be taken over by “The Facility,” which will feature former NFL players Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, James Jones and Chase Daniel. The show will air for two hours, beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time on Sept. 3. “Breakfast Ball” will be FS1’s latest attempt at an early morning show beginning at 8 a.m. ET. “Undisputed” aired Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. ET from September 2016 until Aug. 2, when the 72-year-old Bayless announced on social media he was leaving the show and the network.

