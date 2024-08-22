Gilma becomes a powerful Category 3 hurricane and is forecast to strengthen as it stays at sea

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gilma has strengthened to a powerful Category 3 hurricane in the eastern Pacific Ocean. The National Hurricane Center says the storm has maximum sustained winds of 115 mph on Thursday morning. Gilma is centered about 1,025 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Gilma had strengthened to tropical storm status on Sunday and grown more powerful since then. The storm was moving west-northwest at 6 mph. Forecasters say Gilma is likely to remain a powerful hurricane for the next couple of days while staying away from land.

