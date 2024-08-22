Roadside Tesla Semi fire where temperatures reached 1,000 degrees draws in NTSB investigative team

DETROIT (AP) — A crash and large fire along a California freeway involving an electric Tesla Semi has drawn the attention of federal safety investigators. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday it’s sending a team of investigators mainly to look into fire risks posed by lithium-ion batteries. The team will work with the California Highway Patrol to gather details about the collision and the fire response, the agency said in a statement. The Los Angeles Times reported that the Tesla rig was traveling east on Interstate 80 around 3:15 a.m. Monday near Emigrant Gap, northeast of Sacramento. The truck went off the road and collided with trees near the right shoulder. The battery caught fire, spewing toxic fumes and forcing authorities to close the freeway for hours.

