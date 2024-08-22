Southern Arizona man arrested after alleged threats against Trump as candidate visited border
BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) — A southern Arizona man has been arrested for allegedly making death threats against Donald Trump on social media. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as Ronald Lee Syvrud, 66, from the city of Benson. It says he was arrested at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The Republican former president and 2024 candidate was in southern Arizona that afternoon to visit the U.S.-Mexico border. The sheriff’s office did not describe the alleged threats. But it said he was also wanted on several outstanding warrants.