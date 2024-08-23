Mexico is protesting US ambassador’s criticism of proposed judicial overhaul
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico will send a diplomatic note protesting supposed U.S. interference, after the American ambassador openly criticized a proposed Mexican judicial overhaul that would make all judges stand for election. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called the comments “disrespectful of our national sovereignty” and interfered in Mexico’s domestic affairs. López Obrador said Friday that “I hope this will not happen again.” On Thursday, U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar said the proposed changes pose a “risk” to Mexico’s democracy and that they threaten “the historic commercial relationship” between the two countries. Critics fear the constitutional changes are an attempt by López Obrador to weaken the judiciary.