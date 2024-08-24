Hundreds of police raid a religious compound in search of Filipino preacher wanted for child abuse

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Hundreds of police, backed by riot squads, have raided a vast religious compound in a southern Philippine city in search of a local preacher accused of sexual abuse and human trafficking. Apollo Quiboloy has denied the allegations. A supporter of the group, called Kingdom of Jesus Christ, reportedly died due to a heart attack during the police raid. It began at dawn, but by mid-afternoon, police found no sign of Quiboloy in the the group’s compound in Davao city. The compound contains a cathedral, a school, a living area, a hangar and a taxiway leading to Davao International Airport.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.