Israeli evacuation orders cram Palestinians into shrinking ‘humanitarian zone’ where food is scarce

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military is issuing evacuation orders for southern Gaza at an unprecedented pace. Over the last month, the orders have sent hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fleeing into already crowded tent camps. The evacuations are pressing Palestinians into an ever-smaller “humanitarian zone” along the territory’s southern beachfront. Even before the recent orders, the camps were crowded and lacking in food, water and medical supplies. Thirteen evacuation orders have been issued since July 22, according to an Associated Press count. The crowding is visible in satellite images analyzed by the AP.

