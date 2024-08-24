Romanian authorities tow vehicles from Andrew Tate’s home after new human trafficking allegations

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian authorities have towed away luxury vehicles from the home of the divisive social media personality Andrew Tate. The seizure on Saturday came days after he was placed under house arrest following new human trafficking allegations. Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate are dual British-U.S. citizens with millions of followers on social media and known for their misogynistic views. They are already awaiting trial in Romania along with two women. They were charged with human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women. Andrew Tate was also charged with rape in that case. The seizure of the luxury vehicles came two days after Romanian authorities conducted raids and detained six people including the Tate brothers.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.