Four men found dead in a park in northwest Georgia, investigation underway

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Four men have been found dead in a park in northwest Georgia, and an investigation is underway. Deputies were dispatched to Pleasant Grove Park in Dalton around 11:15 p.m. Saturday after reports of shots being fired. The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that when the deputies arrived, they found four dead Hispanic men. Authorities said they’re looking for an SUV and a dark color hatchback, both of which they said are likely to have been hit by gunshots. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help local authorities.

