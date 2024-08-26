US national security adviser Jake Sullivan visits Beijing in a bid to manage strained relations

BEIJING (AP) — A top White House official is traveling to China for talks on a relationship that has been severely tested during U.S. President Joe Biden’s term in office. Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, will be in China from Tuesday to Thursday. He has been Biden’s point person for often unannounced talks with the Communist Party’s top foreign policy official to try to manage the growing differences between the two powers. The goal of his trip is limited: to maintain communication in a relationship that broke down for the better part of a year in 2022-23 and was only nursed back over several months. No major announcements are expected, though Sullivan’s meetings could lay the groundwork for a possible final summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping before Biden steps down in January.

