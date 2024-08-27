Disbarred celebrity lawyer Tom Girardi found guilty of stealing millions from his clients

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Disbarred celebrity lawyer Tom Girardi has been convicted in Los Angeles of embezzling tens of millions of dollars from clients, including several with severe physical injuries and families of people killed in accidents. Jurors found the 85-year-old Girardi guilty Tuesday on four counts of wire fraud. Girardi was once among the most prominent lawyers in the country. But he was disbarred and then criminally charged when investigators said he was keeping much of their money. At trial his lawyers sought to pin the blame on his firm’s former chief financial officer. Girardi is also the estranged husband of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne and appeared on the show himself.

