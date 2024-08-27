Having Orbán in charge of EU’s presidency raises key question: Is Hungary for or against the EU?

BRUSSELS (AP) — As soon as Prime Minister Viktor Orbán assumed Hungary’s presidency of the European Union in July, one thing was clear: he increasingly stands for everything the EU opposes. Orban traveled to Moscow to hobnob with President Vladimir Putin, the EU’s archenemy because of his war in Ukraine. Orbán traveled to Beijing to make friends even though China is considered the EU’s rival. He also made a special detour to Mar-a-Lago to visit his trusted political ally, Donald Trump. In a sign of increasing displeasure with Orbán, the EU has decided to take Thursday’s prestigious meeting of foreign ministers away from Budapest and hold it instead at its headquarters in Brussels. Some member states also have already downgraded attendance to other meetings in Hungary.

