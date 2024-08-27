Inadequate inspections and lack of oversight cited in West Virginia fatal helicopter crash
Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Federal regulators say inadequate inspections and a lack of oversight are partly to blame for the crash of a Vietnam-era tourist helicopter that killed six people in West Virginia two years ago. The National Transportation Safety Board released a final report Tuesday in the June 2022 crash. The helicopter lost engine power and struck power lines during an attempted forced landing. The craft then hit a rock face and caught fire. Investigators say a component failure caused the loss of engine power. The safety board also said the Federal Aviation Administration provided “basically no oversight” of helicopter operator MARPAT Aviation.